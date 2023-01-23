Business Day TV speaks to to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Lagos — Airlines in Nigeria said on Monday flights were being disrupted after ground staff began an indefinite strike to demand higher pay.
Air Peace, which has the biggest fleet in Nigeria, and smaller carrier Dana Air said the strike by the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) was delaying flights and hoped the issue would be quickly resolved.
“The strike has affected all operations of all airlines being handled by the company [NAHCO],” Air Peace said in a statement.
British Airways and Qatar Airways, among the foreign airlines frequently flying to Nigeria, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The National Union of Transport Employees and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria issued a notice last week that its members would go on strike from Monday to press for better pay.
Reuters
Nigeria flights disrupted as ground staff go on indefinite strike
Air Peace and Dana Air say strike for higher wages has 'affected all operations of all airlines'
