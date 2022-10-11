Chad’s premier Padacke resigns to allow formation of a new government

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Just as good character requires development and practice, good leaders need mentors and role models from whom they can learn and whose conduct they can emulate
Klaarwater substation incident leaves large parts of the city in the dark
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
The owner of Steers, Wimpy and Mugg & Bean wants to expand and reconfigure its Midrand campus
Central bank governor says SA’s shift to sustainable fiscal policy and inflation-fighting measures improved its investment environment
The medical schemes industry reported a R820.5m surplus in 2021, thanks in part to members postponing care when coronavirus infections surged
Coup leader Déby was sworn in as president on Monday and is expected to appoint a new prime minister
Manager Conte doesn’t want to risk the midfielder in the Champions League match on Wednesday, but he should be ready by Saturday
The fuel consumption of the Isuzu D-Max 3.0 LSE, our long-term test vehicle, has dipped to less than nine litres per 100km
N’Djamena — Chad’s Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke has resigned in order to pave the way for a new government after the Central African country decided to push back elections by two years, the president’s office said on Tuesday.
Padacke, a civilian politician, was named prime minister of a transitional military government last year after President Mahamat Idriss Déby seized power in the wake of his father’s death.
The military council led by Déby was originally meant to rule for 18 months, but this month the country announced it would push back democratic elections until around October 2024.
Déby was sworn in on Monday as president for the new phase of the transition, and is expected to appoint a new premier.
Padacke also served as prime minister from 2016 to 2018 and was seen as an ally of the former president Idriss Deby, who ruled Chad for 30 years until his death in April 2021.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chad’s premier Padacke resigns to allow formation of a new government
Déby has pushed back elections by two years
N’Djamena — Chad’s Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke has resigned in order to pave the way for a new government after the Central African country decided to push back elections by two years, the president’s office said on Tuesday.
Padacke, a civilian politician, was named prime minister of a transitional military government last year after President Mahamat Idriss Déby seized power in the wake of his father’s death.
The military council led by Déby was originally meant to rule for 18 months, but this month the country announced it would push back democratic elections until around October 2024.
Déby was sworn in on Monday as president for the new phase of the transition, and is expected to appoint a new premier.
Padacke also served as prime minister from 2016 to 2018 and was seen as an ally of the former president Idriss Deby, who ruled Chad for 30 years until his death in April 2021.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Chad junta pushes back elections by two years
Chad’s heaviest rains in 30 years flood N’Djamena
Exiled rebel leader Timan Erdimi returns to Chad for peace talks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.