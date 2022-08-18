Exiled rebel leader Timan Erdimi returns to Chad for peace talks

US crude stocks fell 7.1-million barrels in the week to August 12, Energy Information Administration data shows
The role of agricultural finance is as critical now as in the past to ensure food security
Labour federation hopes national strike will bring economy to a standstill so government has to acknowledge the socioeconomic crisis facing SA
The party’s internal leadership contest in December is expected to gain momentum once the the nomination process kicks off
The group says the new agreement won't affect its recent operational guidance, which was recently cut by as much as 9.33%
The rand will continue to lose value if we don't adopt policies that create a superior emerging market with a far lower risk premium
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Mahamat Idriss Deby, who was installed by the military as leader after his father died in battle in 2021, has reached out to rebels and opposition factions
Discussions have been quietly going on to establish a club Rugby World Cup featuring 16 of the top clubs from nations which play the game
‘It is worrying that some other conditions, such as dementia and seizures, continue to be more frequently diagnosed after Covid-19, even two years later’
N’Djamena — One of Chad’s most prominent rebel leaders, Timan Erdimi, returned home on Thursday after 17 years in exile to participate in national talks meant to pave the way to elections after the military seized power in 2021.
More than 30 rebel and opposition factions signed a peace pact with Chad’s transitional authorities last week, agreeing to join broader talks scheduled to begin on Saturday. The most powerful insurgent group, however, refused to participate.
Erdimi, the nephew of former President Idriss Deby, left Chad in 2005 to lead an insurgency against his uncle’s government.
Erdimi’s forces almost toppled Deby in 2008, and his Union of Resistance Forces (UFR) has continued to threaten the government since then. In 2019, UFR-linked fighters advanced from Libya deep into Chadian territory before their convoy was destroyed by French fighter jets.
Deby’s son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, was installed by the military as interim president when his father was killed on the battlefield in April 2021. Deby spent more than three decades in power and was one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.
The younger Deby initiated talks with various rebel groups who had long challenged his father’s regime.
Erdmimi arrived by aeroplane in the capital N’Djamena, and said he hoped that the national dialogue would succeed in reuniting the country.
“I hope that everything will go well to achieve peace, reconciliation and serenity in the country,” he told reporters, adding he hoped to transform the UFR into a political party.
The military junta led by Mahamat Idriss Deby said upon taking power that it would oversee an 18-month transition to democratic rule, but it has shown little sign of organising elections as that deadline nears.
The Libya-based Front for Change and Concord in Chad (Fact), which threatened to march on N’Djamena last year, has refused to participate in the upcoming talks, saying negotiators did not listen to its demands.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Exiled rebel leader Timan Erdimi returns to Chad for peace talks
Erdimi, the nephew of late president Idriss Deby, left Chad in 2005 to lead a rebel group to overthrow his uncle’s government
N’Djamena — One of Chad’s most prominent rebel leaders, Timan Erdimi, returned home on Thursday after 17 years in exile to participate in national talks meant to pave the way to elections after the military seized power in 2021.
More than 30 rebel and opposition factions signed a peace pact with Chad’s transitional authorities last week, agreeing to join broader talks scheduled to begin on Saturday. The most powerful insurgent group, however, refused to participate.
Erdimi, the nephew of former President Idriss Deby, left Chad in 2005 to lead an insurgency against his uncle’s government.
Erdimi’s forces almost toppled Deby in 2008, and his Union of Resistance Forces (UFR) has continued to threaten the government since then. In 2019, UFR-linked fighters advanced from Libya deep into Chadian territory before their convoy was destroyed by French fighter jets.
Deby’s son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, was installed by the military as interim president when his father was killed on the battlefield in April 2021. Deby spent more than three decades in power and was one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.
The younger Deby initiated talks with various rebel groups who had long challenged his father’s regime.
Erdmimi arrived by aeroplane in the capital N’Djamena, and said he hoped that the national dialogue would succeed in reuniting the country.
“I hope that everything will go well to achieve peace, reconciliation and serenity in the country,” he told reporters, adding he hoped to transform the UFR into a political party.
The military junta led by Mahamat Idriss Deby said upon taking power that it would oversee an 18-month transition to democratic rule, but it has shown little sign of organising elections as that deadline nears.
The Libya-based Front for Change and Concord in Chad (Fact), which threatened to march on N’Djamena last year, has refused to participate in the upcoming talks, saying negotiators did not listen to its demands.
Reuters
Donor fatigue could mean starvation for 900,000 in West Africa
MICHAEL SCHMIDT: Banditry threatens to tear Nigeria apart
Chad creditors including Glencore poised to sign debt relief plan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Burkina Faso army says it has deposed President Kabore and closed borders
Chad opposition rejects transitional government as continuation of old order
Thousands bid farewell to Idriss Deby as rebels warn African leaders to stay ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.