World / Africa

Chad’s heaviest rains in 30 years flood N’Djamena

Thousands of people forced to flee their flooded homes as vast areas are submerged under water

06 September 2022 - 17:15 Mahamat Ramadane
A girl affected by the floods shelters at a schoolyard, in Ndjamena, Chad, September 2 2022. Picture: MAHAMAT RAMADANE/REUTERS
N’Djamena — Chad’s heaviest seasonal rainfall in more than 30 years has left parts of the capital N’Djamena navigable only by boat and forced thousands to flee their flooded homes over the past month, according to aid groups and the state weather agency.

In N’Djamena’s eighth district, families have piled into wooden boats to cross streets that have been awash with fetid flood water since the end of July.

Floods are not uncommon during the central African country’s rainy season, which usually runs from May to October in its central and southern regions. But this time, the rains came early and were more abundant, quickly overwhelming drainage channels and ponds.

“None of the (eighth) district’s neighbourhoods were spared by the floods this year, it’s really sad to see so many people suffering,” said resident Hassan Hissein Acheik.

Across West and Central Africa from N’Djamena to Dakar in Senegal, above-normal rainfall in several countries over the past month has left vast areas submerged under water.

Residents navigate a boat across floodwater in N'Djamena. Picture: MAHAMAT RAMADANE/REUTERS
In recent years, intense rainfall, land degradation and poor urban planning have led to more frequent flood disasters in the region, whose countries are among the most vulnerable to climate change, according to the Notre Dame Global Adaptation Initiative index.

“The country has not recorded such a quantity of rainwater since 1990,” Idriss Abdallah Hassan, a senior official at the state weather agency said on Monday, describing the situation as catastrophic. “Entire towns have found themselves under water,” he said.

Mosquitoes

More than 442,000 people in Chad had been affected by the floods by the end of August, the latest figures from the UN humanitarian office (OCHA) show.

In N’Djamena, some residents have sought refuge on the grounds of a local school, pitching makeshift shelters out of sticks and bits of cloth that are inadequate defence against circling clouds of mosquitoes.

Caroline Mossédé said she and her four children had been sleeping rough at the Ninth district school with no money for the past three weeks, after their home collapsed in the flood.

“We are at the mercy of the mosquitoes. We have no food and some of us have malaria. Nobody is thinking of helping us, the authorities are watching us from afar as if we were migrating birds.”

The government has set up an emergency crisis committee to help flood-affected people with food, blankets and health kits, said N’Djamena mayor Ali Haroun.

“But we are aware of the growing needs of our compatriots who are in difficult situations,” he said on Monday.

Reuters

Durban water crisis worsening and no money allocated to deal with it

Many blame poor infrastructure for the city’s water problems as officials paint a bleak picture of a growing population not included in their plans
National
2 days ago

Resettlement of KZN flood victims to be completed by year-end

The total cost to infrastructure damage in the province is estimated at R30bn
National
1 week ago

Egypt’s bountiful lake ruined by pollution

Once offering vast amounts of fish, Qarun Lake is now unable to offer anything to fishermen
World
5 days ago

Floods kill at least 26 in Kentucky

Scores dead and homes destroyed due to historic flooding in the US state of Kentucky
World
1 month ago

Europe’s record heatwave set to become average summer within 15 years

Regular droughts and fires are set to become the norm, according to a report by the Climate Crisis Advisory Group
News
1 week ago

Severe drought in China may further disrupt global food security

Persistent, searing heat in central and southwestern areas threaten a grain harvest that runs to hundreds of millions of tonnes
News
1 week ago

Wildfires rage in western Europe amid heatwaves and drought

European Space Agency urges immediate action to fight climate change
World
3 weeks ago
