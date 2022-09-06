Chad’s heaviest rains in 30 years flood N’Djamena

EU expresses doubts of imminent Iran nuclear deal, futher delaying the return of about 1-million barrels to global supply
In 2022 something like an edit button on Twitter is big news, but is it really a good thing?
Invest SA is working closely with the presidency to make it easy to do business in SA
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
Developing the Brulpadda and Luiperd fields is seen as a vital pillar of SA’s gas energy ambitions
KZN floods, countrywide power outages and the global economic slowdown weigh especially heavily on manufacturing, mining and agriculture
Minority employer organisations argue that the labour court erred in expressing a preference for the extension of bargaining council agreements in general
The ruling clears the way for President João Lourenço to be sworn in later in September
After the one-way traffic of last season, defending champions have been beaten twice in first six games
Four-wheel steering, a plug-in-hybrid diesel and digital lights are some of the highlights
N’Djamena — Chad’s heaviest seasonal rainfall in more than 30 years has left parts of the capital N’Djamena navigable only by boat and forced thousands to flee their flooded homes over the past month, according to aid groups and the state weather agency.
In N’Djamena’s eighth district, families have piled into wooden boats to cross streets that have been awash with fetid flood water since the end of July.
Floods are not uncommon during the central African country’s rainy season, which usually runs from May to October in its central and southern regions. But this time, the rains came early and were more abundant, quickly overwhelming drainage channels and ponds.
“None of the (eighth) district’s neighbourhoods were spared by the floods this year, it’s really sad to see so many people suffering,” said resident Hassan Hissein Acheik.
Across West and Central Africa from N’Djamena to Dakar in Senegal, above-normal rainfall in several countries over the past month has left vast areas submerged under water.
In recent years, intense rainfall, land degradation and poor urban planning have led to more frequent flood disasters in the region, whose countries are among the most vulnerable to climate change, according to the Notre Dame Global Adaptation Initiative index.
“The country has not recorded such a quantity of rainwater since 1990,” Idriss Abdallah Hassan, a senior official at the state weather agency said on Monday, describing the situation as catastrophic. “Entire towns have found themselves under water,” he said.
Mosquitoes
More than 442,000 people in Chad had been affected by the floods by the end of August, the latest figures from the UN humanitarian office (OCHA) show.
In N’Djamena, some residents have sought refuge on the grounds of a local school, pitching makeshift shelters out of sticks and bits of cloth that are inadequate defence against circling clouds of mosquitoes.
Caroline Mossédé said she and her four children had been sleeping rough at the Ninth district school with no money for the past three weeks, after their home collapsed in the flood.
“We are at the mercy of the mosquitoes. We have no food and some of us have malaria. Nobody is thinking of helping us, the authorities are watching us from afar as if we were migrating birds.”
The government has set up an emergency crisis committee to help flood-affected people with food, blankets and health kits, said N’Djamena mayor Ali Haroun.
“But we are aware of the growing needs of our compatriots who are in difficult situations,” he said on Monday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chad’s heaviest rains in 30 years flood N’Djamena
Thousands of people forced to flee their flooded homes as vast areas are submerged under water
N’Djamena — Chad’s heaviest seasonal rainfall in more than 30 years has left parts of the capital N’Djamena navigable only by boat and forced thousands to flee their flooded homes over the past month, according to aid groups and the state weather agency.
In N’Djamena’s eighth district, families have piled into wooden boats to cross streets that have been awash with fetid flood water since the end of July.
Floods are not uncommon during the central African country’s rainy season, which usually runs from May to October in its central and southern regions. But this time, the rains came early and were more abundant, quickly overwhelming drainage channels and ponds.
“None of the (eighth) district’s neighbourhoods were spared by the floods this year, it’s really sad to see so many people suffering,” said resident Hassan Hissein Acheik.
Across West and Central Africa from N’Djamena to Dakar in Senegal, above-normal rainfall in several countries over the past month has left vast areas submerged under water.
In recent years, intense rainfall, land degradation and poor urban planning have led to more frequent flood disasters in the region, whose countries are among the most vulnerable to climate change, according to the Notre Dame Global Adaptation Initiative index.
“The country has not recorded such a quantity of rainwater since 1990,” Idriss Abdallah Hassan, a senior official at the state weather agency said on Monday, describing the situation as catastrophic. “Entire towns have found themselves under water,” he said.
Mosquitoes
More than 442,000 people in Chad had been affected by the floods by the end of August, the latest figures from the UN humanitarian office (OCHA) show.
In N’Djamena, some residents have sought refuge on the grounds of a local school, pitching makeshift shelters out of sticks and bits of cloth that are inadequate defence against circling clouds of mosquitoes.
Caroline Mossédé said she and her four children had been sleeping rough at the Ninth district school with no money for the past three weeks, after their home collapsed in the flood.
“We are at the mercy of the mosquitoes. We have no food and some of us have malaria. Nobody is thinking of helping us, the authorities are watching us from afar as if we were migrating birds.”
The government has set up an emergency crisis committee to help flood-affected people with food, blankets and health kits, said N’Djamena mayor Ali Haroun.
“But we are aware of the growing needs of our compatriots who are in difficult situations,” he said on Monday.
Reuters
Durban water crisis worsening and no money allocated to deal with it
Resettlement of KZN flood victims to be completed by year-end
Egypt’s bountiful lake ruined by pollution
Floods kill at least 26 in Kentucky
Europe’s record heatwave set to become average summer within 15 years
Severe drought in China may further disrupt global food security
Wildfires rage in western Europe amid heatwaves and drought
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Pakistan flood death toll rises as biggest lake threatens to burst its banks
Monsoon onslaught causes ‘infrastructure collapse’ in Indian tech capital
China aims to engineer itself out of extreme weather
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.