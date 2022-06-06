×

World / Africa

Malawi requested four-year credit facility, says IMF

The country has been experiencing acute foreign currency shortages and allowed the kwacha to weaken 25% against the dollar in May

06 June 2022 - 17:44 Alexander Winning
Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNES P CHRISTO
Blantyre — Malawi has requested a four-year extended credit facility to help with balance of payments difficulties, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.

The donor-dependent country has been experiencing acute foreign currency shortages. Late in May it allowed its kwacha currency to weaken 25% against the dollar.

"The authorities have requested an arrangement (on) the back of the protracted balance of payments problem," the IMF said in a statement after talks with Malawian government officials and private sector representatives.

The fund said restoring debt sustainability and resolving a case involving alleged misreporting of foreign-exchange reserves were pre-requisites for IMF support.

"While the authorities are addressing these issues, the IMF team conducted a mission to agree on (a) macroeconomic framework, policies and reforms," it said.

The IMF said it welcomed the move to normalise the forex market and that Malawi’s authorities had engaged a debt adviser to support efforts to address unsustainable public debt.

Reuters 

In Cabo Delgado Frelimo fights an old battle

Behind the murky frontline of the war in the Mozambican province lie issues that date back 50 years
News & Fox
4 days ago

Pfizer to sell all its patented drugs at non-profit prices to world’s poorest nations

The 27 low-income countries and 18 lower-income countries included in Pfizer’s deal cover most of Africa and much of Southeast Asia
Companies
1 week ago

Mozambique discovers first wild polio case since 1992

Mozambique has found a case of wild polio, the first in the country since 1992, just months after an infection was identified in neighboring Malawi, ...
National
2 weeks ago

Ethereum founder sees promise in Zambia’s tech hub ambitions

Entrepreneurs in talks with state about business incentives as Zambia eyes growing interest in African start-ups
News
2 months ago
