×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

M&C Saatchi removes biggest shareholder from board after takeover deal

M&C Saatchi, which last month agreed to be taken over by Next Fifteen Communications, has removed Vin Murria, its biggest shareholder, from its board

06 June 2022 - 17:40 James Davey
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

London — British advertising company M&C Saatchi, which last month agreed to be taken over by consultancy Next Fifteen Communications, has removed Vin Murria, its biggest shareholder, from its board, it said on Monday.

M&C, founded in 1995 by Maurice and Charles Saatchi, has been recovering from a 2019 accounting scandal and in April reported a record annual profit helped by client wins and deeper relationships with the likes of Alphabet’s Google, Uber and TikTok.

M&C rejected an offer from Vin Murria’s AdvancedAdvT investment vehicle in May, which was worth £254m (R4.9bn)  at the time, but accepted one from Next Fifteen (NFC) worth £310m, or £247.2 a share.

M&C Saatchi said its independent directors had concluded that it was not appropriate for Vin Murria to be proposed for re-election as a director at the company’s annual shareholders meeting on June 30.

“Therefore, the independent directors have resolved that Vin Murria be removed from the board with immediate effect and no resolution for Vin Murria’s re-election be presented at the AGM,” the company said.

AdvancedAdvT said it had taken note of M&C Saatchi’s statement and asked it to clarify its analysis of the financial terms of the two competing offers.

It said share price movements meant that as of June 1, Next Fifteen’s offer value had declined to 220.1 pence per M&C Saatchi share, while AdvancedAdvT’s all share offer was worth 221.4 pence.

“AdvancedAdvT continues to believe that NFC’s current offer for M&C Saatchi does not fairly reflect the potential to unlock significant synergies for M&C Saatchi shareholders as a whole,” it said.

AdvancedAdvT and Murria, which together own 22.3% of M&C Saatchi’s shares, said they were considering their options.

M&C Saatchi shares were trading at 197 pence at 12.04pm GMT.

Reuters

Elon Musk accuses Twitter of ‘material breach’ of merger deal

Twitter shares fall after Tesla CEO hints he may abandon $44bn offer after claiming the social media platform has failed to provide details of fake ...
News
2 hours ago

AstraZeneca-Daiichi drug shown to cut death rate of women with advanced breast cancer

Enhertu extends survival rate of patients compared to standard chemotherapy, data shows
Companies
23 hours ago

Big Tech hits the skids amid job cuts and slashed growth forecasts

A heady, decades-long era of rapid sales gains, boundless jobs and soaring stock prices is ending
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Hulamin’s share price heads for biggest fall in ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Standard Bank accused of duplicity over suspended ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Renergen eyes $500m loan from US financier for ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Standard Bank chief engineer quits after system ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
CSIR’s surveillance tech a giant leap to curbing ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Related Articles

Beauty, pleasure products top Shanghai’s post-lockdown ‘revenge spending’

Business

Zimbabwe platinum project faces challenge over stake held by Russian tycoon

News

Elon Musk wants to cut 10% of jobs at Tesla amid ‘super-bad feeling’ about the ...

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.