INSURGENCY In Cabo Delgado Frelimo fights an old battle Behind the murky frontline of the war in the Mozambican province lie issues that date back 50 years

In 1970, insurgents in the province of Cabo Delgado were gaining the upper hand, so the government in Portugal brought in thousands of soldiers in what was called Operation Gordian Knot. Most insurgent bases were destroyed, and the guerrillas were dispersed. The government declared victory, saying the insurgency was defeated.

Today the government of Mozambique, too, faces another insurgency in Cabo Delgado, and has brought in thousands of soldiers. They come from Rwanda, SA and 22 other countries. Again, the government is declaring the insurgency defeated, with bases destroyed and guerrillas dispersed...