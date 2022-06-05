×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

Scores feared killed in attack on church in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari condemns attack by gunmen on Catholic church in Ondo state

05 June 2022 - 21:39 Fikayo Owoeye
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Abuja — At least 50 people were killed and others injured after gunmen attacked a Catholic church in Nigeria’s Ondo state during mass on Sunday, a doctor and local media reported.

A doctor at a hospital in Owo, a town in the state in Nigeria’s southwest, said no fewer than 50 bodies had been moved to the FMC (Federal Medical Centre) in Owo and to St Louis Catholic Hospital.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack, calling it “heinous”.

“No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light. Nigeria will eventually win,” the president’s office said in a statement.

The identity and motive of the attackers was not immediately clear.

Local media said gunmen had fired at worshippers and detonated explosives at the church. Those killed included women and children.

Legislator Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole said there were many children among the dead, reports said.

Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson for Ondo state, said only that there had been an incident at the Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo and said police would issue a further statement soon.

Africa’s most populous country has witnessed attacks and kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs, mostly in its northwest. Such attacks are rare in southwestern Nigeria.

Ondo state governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu cut short a trip to the capital Abuja and returned to Ondo after the attack.

“We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay,” he said in a statement.

The Vatican said Pope Francis was praying for the victims of the attack who were “painfully stricken in a moment of celebration”.

Reuters 

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar to lead main opposition in Nigeria’s next election

Abubakar, who faced corruption charges in 2007, will vie to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, whose final term ends on May 29 2023
News
1 week ago

Nigeria hikes benchmark interest rate for the first time in six years

Monetary policy committee votes to raise the rate by 150 bps to 13%
News
1 week ago

Goodluck Jonathan will not contest 2023’s Nigerian poll for the governing party

It would have been a surprising about-turn if the APC had decided to embrace a candidate it once derided as incompetent when he was president
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ukraine digs in for the long haul after 100 days ...
World / Europe
2.
Ukraine claims successes in the northeast as it ...
World / Europe
3.
Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in five weeks
World / Europe
4.
Putin tells AU Russia is not to blame for global ...
World / Africa
5.
Russian politician moots nabbing Nato ministers ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Nigeria’s presidential power plays

Features / Africa

RONAK GOPALDAS: Nigeria gripped by its own Game of Thrones

Opinion

At least 200 killed in reprisal attacks in northwest Nigeria

World / Africa

Nigerians resort to burning charcoal again despite risks to health and ...

World / Africa

Nigeria hopes new digital eNaira will boost GDP

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.