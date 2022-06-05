×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

Tunisian judges to strike after president dismisses 57 from bench

President Kais Saied purges judges after accusing them of ‘corruption and protecting terrorists’ as he consolidates power

05 June 2022 - 22:12 Tarek Amara
Demonstrators are hit by a water cannon during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of governing powers, in Tunis, Tunisia, January 14 2022. Picture: ZOUBEIR SOUISSI/ REUTERS
Demonstrators are hit by a water cannon during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of governing powers, in Tunis, Tunisia, January 14 2022. Picture: ZOUBEIR SOUISSI/ REUTERS

Tunis — Tunisia’s judges will suspend work in courts for a week and hold a sit-in to protest against a purge of their ranks, amid growing tensions over the president’s attempts to consolidate one-man rule.

President Kais Saied on Thursday dismissed 57 judges, accusing them of “corruption and protecting terrorists” in a crackdown on the judiciary — his latest step to tighten his grip on power in the North African country.

Judge Hammadi Rahmani said a meeting of judges on Saturday voted unanimously to suspend work in all courts, and to start the sit-in.

The strike will start on Monday in all judicial institutions and could be extended, Anas Hamaidi, president of the Association of Judges, said.

Last summer, Saied seized executive power in a move his foes called a coup, before setting aside the 2014 constitution to rule by decree and dismissing the elected parliament.

Among the judges fired was Youssef Bouzaker, the former head of the Supreme Judicial Council whose members Saied replaced this year.

The council had acted as the main guarantor of judicial independence since Tunisia’s 2011 revolution that introduced democracy.

In a session attended by hundreds of judges, some of the dismissed judges said the purge came after they rejected interventions from the justice minister and in some cases from people surrounding the president.

"This injustice will not pass in silence …. These free voices will never be silenced," Hamaidi said. "The attack was not only against judges, but on the law and freedoms."

Rached Ghannouchi, the speaker of dissolved parliament called in statement for "national forces, parties, civil society, to stand by the judges in resisting the brutal dictatorship to preserve an independent judiciary".

He denounced the targeting of the judiciary, stressing that the dissolution of the Supreme Judicial Council was an “absurdity”.

Saied’s purge of the judiciary sparked international outrage. Washington accused him of undermining Tunisia’s democratic institutions.

Protests took place on Saturday against a referendum slated for July on a replacement for a 2014 constitution. 

Reuters 

KYLE HIEBERT: Soaring food prices threaten civil unrest in African hotspots

As the Russian-Ukraine war drags on, already food-insecure Africa will face severe, riot-causing shortages of staple products, fertiliser and fuel
Opinion
1 month ago

Tunisian police lock doors of Supreme Judicial Council offices

Council head warns President Kais Saied has started to seize institutions
World
3 months ago

Tunisia former president Moncef Marzouki sentenced to jail in absentia

Exiled Marzouki convicted for urging Tunisians to rise up against Kais Saied who overthrew the government four months ago
World
5 months ago

Tunisians impatient with new president as economy stumbles

President Kais Saied is coming under pressure to tackle stagnation after seizing power in July
World
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ukraine digs in for the long haul after 100 days ...
World / Europe
2.
Ukraine claims successes in the northeast as it ...
World / Europe
3.
Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in five weeks
World / Europe
4.
Putin tells AU Russia is not to blame for global ...
World / Africa
5.
Russian politician moots nabbing Nato ministers ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Scores feared killed in attack on church in Nigeria

World / Africa

Putin tells AU Russia is not to blame for global food crisis

World / Africa

Gas and wheat expose Egypt’s vulnerability to Ukraine war

News

Niger bans exports of refined fuel amid growing shortages

World / Africa

How China handles Zambia’s debt relief is closely watched

World / Africa

Kenya raises interest rate for first time in seven years

News

Zimbabwe central bank revises inflation target as prices soar

News

Election spending is aggravating Nigeria’s inflation, says economist

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.