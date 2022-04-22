×

World / Africa

East Africa Community sets up regional force to end Congo unrest

More than 120 rebel groups operate across large swathes of east Congo almost two decades after the official end of the central African country’s civil wars

22 April 2022 - 12:51 Hereward Holland
Picture: 123RF/DMITRY KALINOVSKY

Nairobi — The seven countries of the East African Community (EAC) have agreed to set up a regional military force to try to end decades of bloodshed caused by militant activity in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya said.

Despite billions of dollars spent on one of the United Nation’s largest peacekeeping forces, more than 120 rebel groups continue to operate across large swathes of east Congo almost two decades after the official end of the central African country’s civil wars.

The EAC, which Congo joined last month, called on local armed groups to join a political process to resolve their grievances or “be handled militarily”, the office of Kenya’s president said in a statement after an EAC meeting in Nairobi on Thursday.

Foreign armed groups, which include an Islamist insurgency with origins in Uganda and ties to Islamic State, “must disarm and return unconditionally and immediately to their respective countries of origin,” the president’s office said, without providing further details about the force.

Tanzania already contributes 835 troops to the UN’s peacekeeping mission, while Kenya contributes 250.

The UN has previously accused neighbouring Uganda and Rwanda of backing rebel groups in the mineral-rich region, accusations the two countries firmly deny.

Recent attempts to stop the violence militarily have proven unsuccessful, and in some cases backfired, security analysts and human rights groups say.

Congo imposed martial law in its eastern Ituri and North Kivu provinces in May and began joint operations with Uganda’s army in November against the Islamist group, known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

The ADF often murders civilians in retaliation for military campaigns against it, human rights groups and security analysts say. It killed more than 1,200 people in 2021, up almost 50% on the previous year, according to the UN.

Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi was meanwhile expected to meet representatives of another group, the M23, in Nairobi on Friday.

The Congolese army clashed with the M23 in several days of heavy fighting last month, after which the group declared a unilateral ceasefire.

Congolese lawmaker Juvenal Munobo, a member of parliament’s defence and security commission, expressed reservations about the regional force on Twitter.

“We know these countries have interests in the Congo. I think the solution is to invest in (Congo’s army),” he wrote.

Unrest in Congo has caused one of the world’s worst and longest-running humanitarian emergencies, with more than 27-million people facing food shortages, and nearly 5.5-million forced to flee their homes, according to the UN.

Reuters

Africa’s last absolute monarchy revives airline after 23 years

Eswatini is set to launch a flag-carrier airline almost a quarter of a century after the previous one ceased operations in the country formerly known ...
Companies
1 hour ago

Namibia scrambles to pump oil before net-zero hits

New discovery has a small window before fossil fuels are made redundant
News
20 hours ago

War in Ukraine puts more pressure on Africa’s grain-importing countries

Ships have been stuck in Ukrainian waters for almost two months due to underwater mines and military blockades, says International Chamber of Shipping
News
3 days ago
