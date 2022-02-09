World / Africa

UN court orders Uganda to pay $325m to DRC for incursions

The award falls far short of $11bn the DRC had sought as reparations for its role in Ituri conflicts

09 February 2022 - 19:24 Stephanie van den Berg
The International Criminal Court. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Hague — Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday ruled that Uganda must pay $325m  in reparations to the Democratic Republic of Congo for its role in conflicts in the DRC’s resource-rich Ituri province.

“The court sets out the total amount of compensation awarded to the DRC, which is $325m,” presiding judge Joan Donoghue said.

Uganda must pay the sum in five yearly instalments of $65m to start in September 2022, she added.

The total award is far short of the over $11bn, the DRC had asked for, but the court dismissed several claims including all the claims for macroeconomic damage saying there was insufficient evidence to support DRC’s calculations.

The long-running dispute was first brought before the UN’s highest court in 1999.

After lengthy proceedings, the court ruled in 2005 that Uganda had violated international law by occupying parts of the eastern Congolese province with its own troops and supporting other armed groups during a war that raged from 1998 to 2003.

The court ordered the African neighbours to negotiate reparations, but in 2015 the DRC returned to the tribunal, saying the talks had stalled. On Wednesday, the court ruled on the final compensation amount.

Rulings by the ICJ, which deals with disputes between states, are final and without appeal.

Reuters 

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Another year of staring down the barrel for Africa

Conflicts will continue in Central Africa, while coups d’état seem set to proliferate across West Africa
Opinion
3 days ago

Rwanda reopens border crossing with Uganda, but animosity lingers

The border crossing was closed three years ago when the government accused Kampala of harassing its nationals and supporting dissidents
World
1 week ago

Uganda poised to give green light to large oil-export project

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said last year an agreement had been reached with the companies to start production by 2025
News
1 week ago
