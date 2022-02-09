UN court orders Uganda to pay $325m to DRC for incursions

The Hague — Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday ruled that Uganda must pay $325m in reparations to the Democratic Republic of Congo for its role in conflicts in the DRC’s resource-rich Ituri province.

“The court sets out the total amount of compensation awarded to the DRC, which is $325m,” presiding judge Joan Donoghue said.

Uganda must pay the sum in five yearly instalments of $65m to start in September 2022, she added.

The total award is far short of the over $11bn, the DRC had asked for, but the court dismissed several claims including all the claims for macroeconomic damage saying there was insufficient evidence to support DRC’s calculations.

The long-running dispute was first brought before the UN’s highest court in 1999.

After lengthy proceedings, the court ruled in 2005 that Uganda had violated international law by occupying parts of the eastern Congolese province with its own troops and supporting other armed groups during a war that raged from 1998 to 2003.

The court ordered the African neighbours to negotiate reparations, but in 2015 the DRC returned to the tribunal, saying the talks had stalled. On Wednesday, the court ruled on the final compensation amount.

Rulings by the ICJ, which deals with disputes between states, are final and without appeal.

Reuters