Germany’s Geiger wins normal hill gold with stunning comeback

Vinzenz Geiger of Germany pulled off a brilliant comeback in a thrilling sprint finish to win the individual normal hill/10km Nordic combined gold medal at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

Joergen Graabak of Norway, a double gold medallist in 2014, took silver, with Lukas Greiderer of Austria securing the bronze as both men also produced amazing late surges in a race that exploded into life on the final lap.

Ryota Yamamoto of Japan landed a monster leap of 108m to soar into the lead after the ski jumping earlier in the day as some of the favourites came up short, including world No 1 Johannes Lamparter of Austria and Geiger, who came in 11th.

That meant a start 1min 26sec after Yamamoto, whose lead was quickly whittled away in the skiing as he was reined in by the chasing pack.

Germans Julian Schmid and Johannes Rydzek plus Greiderer glided past and broke away in what looked like being a fascinating battle for the medals.

Rydzek took the lead going into the last lap as Schmid fell away, leaving him to battle it out with the Austrian for first place but, after biding his time, Geiger picked his moment to strike and powered through the field.

Graabak, who had looked out of contention with a little over 1km to go, followed his example as the pair raced up the standings, blazing past the rest of the pack to take the lead.

They came around the last bend with Geiger in the lead and, though Norwegian Graabak accelerated to force a sprint finish, Geiger held on to win by eight-tenths of a second, with Greiderer 5.8sec further back.

It was Geiger’s second Olympic gold, after the team title he helped win in 2018 at the Pyeongchang Games, and a third successive gold in the event for Germany.

“I don’t know how I managed it — I didn’t think I would get a medal so the gold is crazy,” he said.

Graabak was similarly stunned. “I can hardly believe it,” he said. “It was extremely exciting. The victory for Geiger was well deserved but I am really proud to stand here with the silver medal.”

Greiderer was also delighted and surprised. “I didn’t expect that. In that last 500m it’s more mental. I gave everything really and I was out and didn’t see anything.

“Some of my teammates picked me up and told me I had the bronze medal. I’ve never been so exhausted in my life.”

Reuters