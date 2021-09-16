World / Africa

WATCH: Zimbabwe finance minister Mthuli Ncube courts investors

The government plans to raise $200m in a debut domestic dollar bond sale

16 September 2021 - 22:02
Zimbabwe's finance minister Mthuli Ncube. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Zimbabwe will seek to raise $200m in a debut domestic US dollar bond sale on its stock exchange in Victoria Falls that trades exclusively in foreign currency, says finance minister Mthuli Ncube. 

“We may have it in small tranches, rather than a single big issuance,” Ncube said in an interview from New York, where he is on a roadshow to attract investment into the country. “We might put it in $30m tranches of about six issuances.” 

Zimbabwe is targeting a yield of 6%-9% on the bonds, he said on  Bloomberg Television. 

