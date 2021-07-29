Features / Africa Zimbabwe looks to cash in on cannabis boom Zimbabwe is looking to make inroads in the global cannabis market, expecting earnings from the sector to rival those of tobacco. But experts sound a word of caution BL PREMIUM

Zimbabwe is looking to its nascent marijuana sector to boost its flagging export sector. The country estimates that within three years, marijuana exports could surpass those of tobacco, which is the country’s its second-biggest foreign exchange earner, after mining Zimbabwe is looking to its nascent marijuana sector to boost its forex flagging export sector. earnings, estimating that within three years exports could surpass those of tobacco, which is — the country’s second-biggest forex earner after mining, contributing and contributes about 10% to GDP — within three years.

In his budget statement this year, finance minister Mthuli Ncube said medicinal marijuana and hemp exports have the potential to outstrip forex earnings from tobacco threefold by 2024...