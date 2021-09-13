Zimbabwe’s government warns against new bout of land grabs
Young Farmers Association demands underused land as state audit exposes huge irregularities in the allocation of farms
13 September 2021 - 16:56
Zimbabwe’s government is fretting over a new wave of farm invasions that is threatening to hit the country as youths aligned to the ruling Zanu-PF party take aim at underutilised farms.
In a statement e-mailed to Business Day last week, lands, agriculture, fisheries, water & rural resettlement minister Anxious Masuka said the government was worried about the new threat of land seizures...
