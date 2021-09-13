World / Africa

Zimbabwe’s government warns against new bout of land grabs

Young Farmers Association demands underused land as state audit exposes huge irregularities in the allocation of farms

13 September 2021 - 16:56 Kevin Samaita

Zimbabwe’s government is fretting over a new wave of farm invasions that is threatening to hit the country as youths aligned to the ruling Zanu-PF party take aim at underutilised farms. 

In a statement e-mailed to Business Day last week, lands, agriculture, fisheries, water & rural resettlement minister Anxious Masuka said the government was worried about the new threat of land seizures...

