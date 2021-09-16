World / Africa Zimbabwe bars unvaccinated public servants from work Largest labour union federations threaten court action against employers B L Premium

Faced with surging coronavirus infections, Zimbabwe’s government says it will not allow unvaccinated public servants to report for work — a move that has drawn sharp criticism from labour unions.

In a statement late on Wednesday, head of public workers Jonathan Wutawunashe said unvaccinated employees will be barred from work and will not receive salaries. This is a result of a cabinet decision issued on September 14 in an effort to contain the spread of the virus within the public service. “In line with the cabinet decision, all civil servants should be vaccinated without delay and unvaccinated members shall not be allowed to report for duty and will not be deemed to be working,” he said...