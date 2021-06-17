Features / Africa EXCLUSIVE: Zimbabwe’s finance minister on paying farmers Mthuli Ncube is determined to fix the country's economy. The mining sector, it seems, is central to his plans BL PREMIUM

When Mthuli Ncube took on the position of minister of finance & economic development in Zimbabwe’s post-coup government in September 2018, he was something of a political outsider.

Far from the Zanu-PF inner circle, the former African Development Bank deputy president was leading a quiet life in Switzerland, splitting his time between the private sector and academic pursuits at Oxford University, when he got the call to join President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government...