Zimbabwe Vice-President Kembo Mohadi resigns after misconduct allegations

Mohadi denies the accusations and says he will seek legal recourse

01 March 2021 - 22:13 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Zimbabwe Vice-President Kembo Mohadi in Singapore, September 10 2019. Picture: REUTERS/FELINE LIM
Harare  — Zimbabwean Vice-President Kembo Mohadi resigned on Monday after local media reported that he had engaged in improper conduct.

Mohadi, along with Constantino Chiwenga, was a deputy to President Emmerson Mnangagwa since 2018, but without a political power base, he was not seen as a potential successor to the president.

In a rare move by a public official in Zimbabwe, Mohadi said he had taken the decision to step down “not as a matter of cowardice but as a sign of demonstrating great respect to the office of the president”.

Local online media service ZimLive has in the past two weeks carried reports that Mohadi had improper sexual liaisons with married women, including one of his subordinates.

Mohadi denied the accusations last week saying this was part of a political plot against him. On Monday he continued to deny the accusations saying he would seek legal recourse.

Reuters 

Zimbabwe’s mining policies irk investors

Anglo American Platinum lashes out at new tax regime announced by the Zimbabwean Reserve Bank in January
1 day ago

Zimbabwe’s president extends lockdown by two weeks

Emmerson Mnangagwa did not mention reopening its borders with SA
2 weeks ago

Zimbabwe to get 800,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine

Harare accepts offers of vaccines from China and Russia, with first doses to arrive mid-February
2 weeks ago

Covid-19 does not discriminate, as Zimbabwe’s rich are realising

With travel curtailed by Covid-19, Zimbabwe's elite has seen the truth the the country’s health system has been crumbling for years
1 month ago

