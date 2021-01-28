World / Africa

New Zimbabwe forex rule could push miners to the brink

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has announced that exporters must hand over 40% of their foreign currency earnings, up from 30%

28 January 2021 - 15:28 Godfrey Marawanyika and Ray Ndlovu
The concentrator plant at at Anglo American Platinum's Unki mine in Zimbabwe. Picture: SUPPLIED
The concentrator plant at at Anglo American Platinum's Unki mine in Zimbabwe. Picture: SUPPLIED

Harare — Mining companies in Zimbabwe said a central bank requirement compelling them to surrender more foreign exchange earned from mineral exports will push their operations to the brink.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe announced on January 8 that exporters must hand over 40% of their foreign currency earnings, up from 30%, which is then paid out in the local currency.

The country’s mining body said the move would create “a viability crisis” for the industry as members already face increased demand for payment in hard currency from various government agencies, suppliers and service providers.

“On average, 60% of gross export proceeds are now taken by government departments and agencies, leaving inadequate forex resources for the mining firms to sustain operations,” the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe said in a letter to the central bank dated January 19.

The move could lead to lower output, and the suspension of exploration, maintenance and expansion activities, including investment in power projects, the chamber said.

The country generates more than half its foreign exchange via mineral exports from companies that include the local units of Impala Platinum and Anglo American Platinum.

Central bank governor John Mangudya wouldn’t comment on the contents of the letter. “The retention rules are always made with the foreign currency situation in mind and the needs of the country to source fuel, wheat and to pay for other goods and services,” he said. “Foreign currency retention is not a right, but a privilege.”

Bloomberg

Anglo American production bounces back at the end of 2020

Covid-19 had a severe effect on the global mining giant earlier in 2020, but it says second-half production was at 95% of 2019 levels
Companies
2 hours ago

Chinese miner Nkwe Platinum and BEE partner Genorah at each other’s throats

Nkwe Platinum and Genorah are in court again, this time over ownership of a mining right they share
Companies
3 days ago

Chris Griffith to chart Gold Fields’ future

Griffith gets to be his own boss after his shock departure from Anglo American Platinum in 2020
Companies
1 week ago

Former Implats CEO heads new mining operation in Zimbabwe

David Brown says Kuvimba has plans to to revive the country’s mines
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
2.
Vladimir Putin tells the WEF the world risks ...
World
3.
EU fails to resolve dispute with AstraZeneca over ...
World / Europe
4.
Seoul accepts it will have to live with a low ...
World / Asia
5.
Covid-19 paralyses Zimbabwe’s government as ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Pan African Resources maintains production guidance despite Covid-19 issues

Companies / Mining

Sibanye-Stillwater sees strong recovery from July

Companies / Mining

WATCH: Why mining production remains under pressure

Companies / Mining

LETTER: Anglo betrayed industrial interests in SA

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.