World / Africa Zimbabwe battles to contain rampant inflation High inflation and cash shortages have forced citizens to resort to the black market BL PREMIUM

As desperate Zimbabweans escaping economic collapse converge on the congested Beitbridge border post, the government has unveiled its latest plan to deal with rampant inflation.

Zimbabwe’s economy continues to be in a quagmire because of high inflation, with many citizens leaving the country in droves to seek greener pastures in SA. ..