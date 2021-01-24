World / Africa Covid-19 paralyses Zimbabwe’s government as fourth minister dies President Mnangagwa says help and relief are on the way in the form of vaccines from the UK and China BL PREMIUM

Zimbabwe’s minister of transport and infrastructure Joel Matiza on Friday died from Covid-19 related complications, becoming the fourth minister to succumb from the coronavirus in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Matiza’s death came two days after foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo died from the disease, which has paralysed the government...