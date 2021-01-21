Zimbabwe sharply curtails public service operations after death of Sibusiso Moyo
The foreign affairs minister — and close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa — died from Covid-19 on Wednesday
21 January 2021 - 12:43
Harare — Zimbabwe’s government has called for a shutdown of all public service operations following the death of foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo, who died from Covid-19 on Wednesday.
Moyo was a key ally of president Emmerson Mnangagwa, and had been touted as his potential successor...
