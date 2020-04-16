World / Africa US cancellation of WHO funding a setback for programme to combat polio UN health body’s Africa region head expresses hope that Donald Trump's decision ‘will be rethought’ BL PREMIUM

President Donald Trump’s decision to stop US funding for the World Health Organisation (WHO) could harm other programmes in Africa and hamper efforts to eradicate polio, says the body’s regional head for the continent.

“The impact potentially of this decision will be quite significant on areas such as polio eradication,” Matshidiso Moeti said at a virtual press conference hosted with the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Thursday.