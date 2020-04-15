World leaders denounce Trump’s withdrawal of WHO funding

“The WHO failed in this basic duty and must be held accountable,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

A US official said that Trump made the move despite pushback within his administration, especially from top health advisers. There was no immediate reaction from the WHO, which has been appealing for more than $1bn to fund operations against the pandemic.

The US is the biggest overall donor to the WHO, contributing more than $400m in 2019, roughly 15% of its budget.

About 1.99-million people globally have been infected by the coronavirus and nearly 128,000 have died from its Covid-19 disease since it emerged in China late last year, according to a Reuters tally.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was not the time to reduce resources for the WHO. “Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences,” he said.

China, which has won WHO praise for its actions to curb the virus’s spread, urged the US on Wednesday to fulfil its obligations to the WHO. “This decision weakens the WHO’s capability and harms international co-operation,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted: “Deeply regret US decision to suspend funding to WHO. There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever.”