Rand falls on extended global lockdowns and dire economic outlook

The rand was weaker on Wednesday afternoon as uncertainty over the negative outlook for the global economy and extended lockdowns weighed on investor risk sentiment.

The rand was the worst-performing among emerging- market currencies as uncertainty over how long global lockdowns will last weighed on these markets.

France has extended its lockdown from for almost another month to May 11, and India to May 3. Despite US President Donald Trump’s claims that he can open the economy on May 1, market players are not convinced.

On Tuesday, the SA Reserve Bank slashed interest rates by 100 basis point (bps), following a similar cut on March 19. This brings the repo rate to 4.25%, the lowest since it was introduced in 1998. The emergency cut was made due to a worsening economic outlook both globally and domestically.

SA’s GDP is expected to contract by 6.1% this year, according to the Reserve Bank.

At 3.12pm, the rand had weakened the worst in more than a week, down 2.46% to R18.7454/$, 1.45% to R20.3976/€ and 1.17% to R23.3694/£. The euro was down 0.93% to $1.0886.

The rand reached an intra-day worst of R18.81/$.

“The rand is falling prey to a risk-off environment due to the dire outlook for the SA economy,” Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes. “The situation has been exacerbated by US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of funding from the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the middle of a global pandemic.

With more than 26,000 deaths and 610,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US, the most infections and deaths for any country, Trump has cut US funding to the WHO, saying it is responsible for “so much death”.

