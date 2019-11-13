Investments in African infrastructure climb in 2018
But report reveals large financing gaps, particularly in areas such as water and sanitation
13 November 2019 - 05:08
Infrastructure investment commitments in Africa broke through the $100bn (R1.5-trillion) mark during 2018, with governments on the continent pledging the lion’s share.
Significant financing gaps remain, however, particularly in areas such as water and sanitation, where an estimated $43bn-$53bn a year is still needed to ensure Africans have access to clean water.
