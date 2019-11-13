World / Africa Investments in African infrastructure climb in 2018 But report reveals large financing gaps, particularly in areas such as water and sanitation BL PREMIUM

Infrastructure investment commitments in Africa broke through the $100bn (R1.5-trillion) mark during 2018, with governments on the continent pledging the lion’s share.

Significant financing gaps remain, however, particularly in areas such as water and sanitation, where an estimated $43bn-$53bn a year is still needed to ensure Africans have access to clean water.