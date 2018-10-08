Dollar crunch causes queues and panic in Harare

At some outlets owned by Total, attendants served only motorists with prepaid cards. Other outlets refused mobile payments, preferring bank cards and cash.

Zimbabwe spends $80m a month on fuel imports.

Mangudya said the fuel shortages had been caused by an introduction of a 2% tax on electronic payments last Monday, which meant oil firms would incur weekly bank charges of $400,000 for fuel imports but were not allowed to pass the cost to consumers.

The companies had stopped supplying fuel as a result, Mangudya said, but the situation would improve in the next 48 hours because the government on Friday scrapped the tax on foreign payments.

Zimbabweans were also stocking up on basic goods such as rice, cooking oil, sugar and juice. At some branches owned by Zimbabwe’s biggest grocery chain, OK Zimbabwe, management limited sales of sugar, cooking oil and a popular juice.

"Management reserves the right to limit quantities," read a notice to customers.

A shortage of US dollars in banks has forced importers to buy them on the black market, which has pushed up premiums and the price of imports.

On the black market, the premium for the US dollar spiked to a new record on Saturday, reaching 165% from 120% on Monday, traders said.

That means buying $100 in cash via a bank transfer cost $265, up from $220 earlier.

The situation has not been helped by Mangudya’s decision early this week to order banks to open accounts for clients who earn foreign currency and separate their money from dollars in the local banking system.

Analysts said the move effectively makes the dollar surrogates Zimbabwe’s de-facto local currency.

Reuters