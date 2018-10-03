Zimbabwe expects economy to grow 6.3%

The Zimbabwean government, which is struggling to overcome a cash crisis and acute shortages of basic commodities, has projected its economy to grow by 6.3%, by year-end.

Presenting his fiscal measures aimed at reversing the current challenges, finance minister Mthuli Ncube said: "The economy is showing signs of recovery albeit with a number of challenges and risks. Indications are that the economy will grow by 6.3% against the original budget projection of 4.5% and 4.8% estimated for 2017.

"With this projected growth Zimbabwe will join the 6% club of African countries growing at more than 6% per annum."

Ncube said impressive performances in mining and agriculture would anchor the growth, but pointed to myriad challenges affecting the country’s economy, such as public debt of $17bn.