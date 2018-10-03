World / Africa

RECOVERY

Zimbabwe expects economy to grow 6.3%

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube says impressive performances in mining and agriculture will anchor growth, but there are myriad challenges ahead

03 October 2018 - 05:07 Kevin Samaita
Finance minister Mthuli Ncube . Picture: THE TIMES
The Zimbabwean government, which is struggling to overcome a cash crisis and acute shortages of basic commodities, has projected its economy to grow by 6.3%, by year-end.

Presenting his fiscal measures aimed at reversing the current challenges, finance minister Mthuli Ncube said: "The economy is showing signs of recovery albeit with a number of challenges and risks. Indications are that the economy will grow by 6.3% against the original budget projection of 4.5% and 4.8% estimated for 2017.

"With this projected growth Zimbabwe will join the 6% club of African countries growing at more than 6% per annum."

Ncube said impressive performances in mining and agriculture would anchor the growth, but pointed to myriad challenges affecting the country’s economy, such as public debt of $17bn.

"The growth trajectory faces risks and challenges which are related to the following: foreign currency and cash shortages; unsustainable high budget and current account deficits; emerging inflation pressures; slow-moving re-engagement process; infrastructure deficiencies; and weak social service delivery," the minister said.

Ncube, a former dean of business studies at Wits University, was one of the technocrats appointed into President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cabinet in September.

Creditors

He said the government would continue dialogue with creditors to address its arrears.

He said the treasury was accelerating the process of re-engagement with international creditors in order to clear arrears on external debt. These included the African Development Bank, the World Bank and the European Investment Bank.

"Simultaneously, treasury is engaging key Paris Club creditors with a view to restructuring $2.8bn owed to them.

"Such debt resolution will help restore the international credit standing of Zimbabwe, resulting in improved access to new external credit lines and investment flows," Ncube said.

Zimbabwe to pay white farmers for land taken and work with them in partnerships

‘Our government is firmly committed to a process of the need for corrective measures to deal with the consequences of past injustices’
World
5 days ago

Kgalema Motlanthe takes oath for violence probe in Zimbabwe

At least six died in the military crackdown that followed the disputed July 30 national election
World
13 days ago

Zimbabwe’s opposition MPs walk out of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s address

During his first state of the nation address in parliament, opposition parties heckle Mnangagwa and then file out
World
14 days ago

Zimbabwe’s ‘fear gap’ returns as currency crisis continues

Zimbabweans are rushing into the market to buy shares as a hedge against inflation
World
19 days ago

