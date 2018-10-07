Anxiety grips Zimbabweans as new currency directive decimates dwindling savings

Harare — It′s said that lightning never strikes the same spot twice but for Desmond Sibanda, a 38-year-old Zimbabwean, calamity struck again this week when the government for the second time in ten years made a policy pronouncement that wiped out part of his life savings.

At the height of the economic meltdown in 2008 the cash-strapped Zimbabwean government invaded all US dollar-denominated accounts to pay off debts and finance imports. Sibanda’s holding of $15,000 was one of those raided.

His plan to buy a semi-detached house in the high density suburb of Mkoba, in Zimbabwe′s third-largest city of Gweru, fell dead in its tracks when the government, without notice or consultation, gave the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) access to foreign currency denominated account.

"I had the equivalent of $15,000 in my account but my bank, CBZ (Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe) said all accounts had been frozen. Weeks later I returned to the bank only to be told that all they could do was give me back $5. Just a mere $5 from the $15,000 which I had saved,” he remarked angrily.

He said the 2008 economic disaster forced him to relocate to SA for three years before returning home. After years of rebuilding his savings, Sibanda is again in the same pit.

The government′s new policy measures include separating foreign currency accounts from local denominations and increasing tax on transactions.

Experts say the RBZ in effect reintroduced the dreaded Zimbabwean dollar and retracted its flawed position over the past two years that the local bond note was at par with the US currency.

The impact has hit Zimbabweans hard. All local currency savings are now 50% of what they were worth before last week′s directive — and are sliding downhill every day as the US dollar exchange rate plunges.

At the same time, the scenario has led to rapid price increases and anxieties over the future.