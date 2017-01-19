African troops on standby as Gambian deadline expires

The UN Security Council was scheduled to meet on Thursday to adopt a statement on West Africa that would reaffirm the demand for Jammeh to hand over power, diplomats said.

"If a political solution fails, we will engage" in operations in The Gambia, Senegal army spokesperson Col Abdou Ndiaye said ahead of the deadline.

Unsuccessful attempts by the 15-nation Economic Community Of West African States (Ecowas) led Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz to fly into Banjul at the 11th hour for a final round of talks.

Following the discussions he was hopeful of reaching a peaceful solution, he was quoted as saying by Gambian state broadcaster GRTS.

Mauritania is not part of Ecowas and diplomats have previously reached out to the conservative desert nation in the hope of brokering an asylum deal with Jammeh.

Shortly before midnight Aziz’s plane landed in Dakar, where he was met by Barrow — who is currently sheltering there — and Senegal’s president, Macky Sall, the private Senegalese radio station RFM reported. Senegal has also requested UN backing for regional action against the long-time president. However, a vote on the draft resolution has yet to be scheduled, according to diplomats.

Barrow and his team maintain his inauguration will go ahead on Thursday on Gambian soil, and his spokesperson said late on Wednesday "we do not feel any threat" from Senegalese troops on the ground.

However, the inauguration’s head organiser, James Gomez, said plans for the transfer of power in a huge stadium outside the capital were now cancelled.

The 51-year-old Gambian leader announced a state of emergency on Tuesday, saying it was necessary because of interference from foreign powers in the country’s December 1 election, but the declaration has had little effect on attempts to remove him.

The country’s vice-president Isatou Njie-Saidy resigned on Wednesday, family sources said, along with the environment and higher education ministers, in the latest of a string of cabinet members deserting Jammeh’s government.