Scores flee Gambian power tussle

Banjul — Gambians and tourists were boarding buses, packing suitcases onto trucks and hiring canoes to flee the capital on Wednesday, as President Yahya Jammeh clung to power on the eve of his rival Adama Barrow’s planned swearing-in.
Jammeh, a former soldier who once vowed to rule for "a billion years", is refusing to step down, despite condemnation from regional leaders and even the threat of an imminent invasion by West African troops to enforce his election defeat.
In a sign he is digging in, Gambia’s National Assembly has passed a resolution to allow Jammeh, who took over as president during a 1994 coup, to stay in office for three months from Wednesday.
The president’s allies have deserted in their droves — eight ministers have so far resigned, of whom four quit in the past 48 hours — and it is unclear how many of his own armed forces will be willing to defend him once his mandate expires.
But many Gambians are not waiting to find out. At the Bundung Garage bus station in the capital, Banjul, women carrying infants on their backs queued to get the belongings they had salvaged onto buses bound for the southern border with Senegal.
Men and children sat amid suitcases, rolled-up foam mattresses and bags of rice.
"The last three days we’ve been submerged," said bus park manager Sonore Momodou Choi, his face shaded from the blazing sun by a fishing hat.
"Normally, we load three minibuses per day. This week we’re 25 a day, not including the bigger buses."
Jammeh declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, but a Banjul-based diplomat said it wasn’t clear what extra powers this would give his forces or if the president even had the authority to enforce it.
Others fled on pirogues across the river that splits the country down the middle.
Refugees in Senegal
In a Supreme Court petition, Jammeh said the electoral commission was subjected to "foreign influence" and biased against him.
But the court lacks the judges to rule on the challenge, a situation that would have suited Jammeh well had he won, as he expected to, but which now renders it difficult for him to challenge the poll legally.
After the British foreign office raised its level of alert to advise against all but essential travel, UK tour operator Thomas Cook started evacuating nearly 1,000 holiday-makers on Wednesday. Tourists from other countries followed suit.
Reuters
