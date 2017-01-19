World

Gambian crisis deepens as president clings to power

19 January 2017 - 06:28 AM
Gambia
Gambia"s President Al Hadji Yahya Jammeh. Picture: REUTERS

Gambia's National Assembly has passed a resolution to allow President Yahya Jammeh, who lost an election in December, to stay in office for three months from Wednesday when he was due to leave power.

The decision announced on state television will raise tension with leaders of the West African bloc ECOWAS who have threatened sanctions or military force to make Jammeh hand over to opposition leader Adama Barrow who won the election.

Jammeh on Tuesday declared a state of emergency, saying it was to prevent a power vacuum while the supreme court rules on his petition challenging the election result. The National Assembly resolution almost certainly gives the government authority to prevent Barrow's inauguration.

Barrow, who is in Senegal, was examining the implications of the assembly's resolution and the state of emergency, given the constitutional requirement for a handover and the need to maintain peace, his spokesman Halifa Sallah told Reuters.

Barrow could, in theory, be sworn in as president at the Gambian embassy in Senegal, which is technically on Gambian soil.

Gambia is one of Africa's smallest countries and has had just two rulers since independence in 1965. Jammeh seized power in a coup in 1994 and his government has gained a reputation among ordinary Gambians and human rights activists for torturing and killing opponents.

Few people expected him to lose the election and the result was greeted with joy by many in the country and by democracy advocates across the continent, particularly when Jammeh initially said he would accept the result and step down.

EVACUATIONS

Jammeh's decision to reverse that position has created political turmoil. At least five ministers have resigned from his government, hundreds of people have fled to neighbouring Senegal and others in the country say they fear violence.

"People are afraid, we don't know what's going to happen," said a restaurant worker who gave only his first name, Musa, at an eatery in the capital Banjul normally buzzing but now empty of tourists.

"We hope he (Jammeh) will leave so this will be over quickly and things can get back to normal," he said.

British tour operator Thomas Cook started evacuating nearly 1,000 holidaymakers on Wednesday. It said on its website it was laying on extra flights in the next 48 hours to remove 985 package tour customers.

It was also trying to contact a further 2,500 'flight only' tourists in Gambia to arrange for their departure on the earliest available flight, it said in a statement.

Gambia's economy relies on one main crop, peanuts, and tourism. Its beaches are popular with European holidaymakers seeking a winter break.

-Reuters

THE INSIDER: Of Strumpets and Trompoppies

What moniker would best if local Trump supporters? Trumpits, Trumpeteers, McDonalds?
Opinion
4 hours ago

Traveller numbers show entry regulations not too tough, says Malusi Gigaba

Rocketing number of arrivals over the festive season shows 'SA is a safe and trusted destination'
National
4 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Get ready for Trump’s world

The implications of the Trumps presidency are more unpredictable than Brexit’s impact on the EU
Opinion
4 hours ago

Local upsets, not foreign birds to blame for industry’s plight

Bad luck, poor management has hit poultry sector, but producers are unable to pass this on, writes Bronwyn Nortje
Opinion
4 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Troops mass on Gambian border as tension over ...
World
2.
Gambian crisis deepens as president clings to ...
World
3.
Shock as Nigerian air strike kills 50 in refugee ...
World
4.
Is Davos part of the solution or part of the ...
World

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.