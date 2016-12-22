Conflict in Africa blocking efforts to save giraffes

Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and northeastern Kenya are all home to giraffe species that are severely under threat and conflicts not only lead to more poaching, but make it almost impossible to study them or protect them. "When [rebels] see a giraffe walking around they see it as a source of food. With one bullet you can take down such a big animal and that can feed them for weeks," said Arthur Muneza, East Africa co-ordinator for the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

"This also limits the research we can do ... if researchers don’t feel comfortable to go into such areas, they won’t document what is going on with them and it adds to the knowledge gap."

Historically, there has been little interest in studying the odd, but graceful creature. Easy to spot with its long neck, the giraffe has been taken for granted as a fixture of African wildlife.

"Long-term research into giraffes only started in 2003 in Namibia. [For] elephants you have studies that have been going on for 30, 40 years," said Muneza.

The research revealed that giraffes had silently being going extinct, with numbers plummeting by 40% in the past three decades to about 97,500, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) reported in December.

East Africa is home to three of the four giraffe species, one of which is the northern giraffe, which has three subspecies.

One of the subspecies is the Nubian giraffe whose populations in Ethiopia and South Sudan are estimated to have dropped from more than 20,000 to just 650. However, with conflict in the region, it is difficult to get proper data.

The region has also lost 80% of its reticulated giraffe, which are spread over troubled northeast Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia.

"Somalia is an important habitat for reticulated giraffe, there are reports they are still there but we cannot ascertain for sure so it leaves a bleak future," said Muneza.

"We are going to lose these animals if these countries do not know peace and if they do not become stable to allow conservation efforts."

However, conflict is far from being the only problem.

Habitat loss and fragmentation are also major contributors to their decline, restricting access to food and genetic flow.

Some giraffe roam over 11,000km².