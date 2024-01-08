World

Blinken meets Arab leaders as diplomatic push over Gaza war intensifies

Blinken is asking states to reduce tensions that have already sparked violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq

08 January 2024 - 15:12
by Simon Lewis
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gestures as he arrives in Abu Dhabi, during his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East on January 7 2024. Pictuer: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool
Abu Dhabi — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was holding more talks with Arab leaders on Monday as part of a diplomatic push to stop the war in Gaza spreading further.

Blinken met Abu Dhabi’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the United Arab Emirates and was due later on Monday to hold talks in Saudi Arabia with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the oasis town of Al Ula before heading on to Israel.

Blinken stressed to Sheikh Mohammed Washington’s commitment to “securing lasting regional peace that ensures Israel’s security and advances the establishment of an independent Palestinian state,” state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The two also discussed the importance of ending the conflict in Sudan, Miller said.

Blinken visited Jordan and Qatar on Sunday and sought to reassure Arab officials that the US opposes the displacement of Palestinians outside Gaza, and instead wants Israel’s Muslim majority neighbours to play a role in the Strip’s future governance.

Blinken is making his fourth trip to the region since Hamas gunmen from Gaza attacked southern Israel on October 7, prompting Israel to launch its military offensive against the Palestinian militant group in the coastal enclave.

He is asking states to try to reduce tensions that have already sparked violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, and led to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes.

Blinken has been joined by US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking as Washington seeks to garner regional support for actions to counter the attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis on commercial shipping.

Blinken said in Qatar on Sunday that the attacks had disrupted or diverted nearly 20% of global shipping and would make goods including food and fuel more expensive.

“These attacks by the Houthis are hurting people around the world — most of all, the poorest and most vulnerable populations, including in Yemen, including in Gaza,” Blinken said.

The US has struck Houthi vessels and gathered an international coalition of more than 20 countries to participate in efforts to safeguard ships in Red Sea waters near Yemen, much of which is controlled by the Houthis.

The Houthi attacks and the Western response have put new strains on a ceasefire and peace talks that have largely quelled fighting in Yemen more than eight years after a Saudi-led coalition intervened against the Houthi movement.

Blinken is set to end the day in Israel, where he will meet officials on Tuesday.

He said on Sunday he would raise with Israeli officials the importance of protecting civilians in the Gaza conflict and repeated Washington’s objection to comments from right-wing members of Israel’s ruling coalition calling for the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza.

Reuters

Blinken assures Jordan’s king the US opposes displacement of Palestinians

US delegation aims to gather Arab states’ views on the future of Gaza before taking those positions to Israel
World
1 day ago

Blinken in talks to avert wider war as Israel says it is fighting axis of enemies

US secretary of state in United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia after warning that the Gaza war could spread without peace efforts
World
11 hours ago

Shuttle diplomacy in high gear to avert Middle East conflagration

Top US and EU envoys hold talks with regional leaders as Israel-Hamas war threatens to engulf region
World
1 day ago

US and Europe launch new diplomatic drive to stop Gaza war escalating

Gazans said Israeli planes and tanks had intensified attacks overnight on densely populated Al-Maghazi, Al-Bureij and Al-Nusseirat
World
3 days ago

US chides Israel over Gaza civilian death toll

UN Security Council to vote on a draft ceasefire resolution
World
1 month ago
