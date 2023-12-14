Big Tobacco under fire as WHO targets vaping

London — Big tobacco firms, including Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco (BAT), shifting to other nicotine products have the most to lose if tobacco alternatives face the same rules as cigarettes, according to investors and analysts.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday urged governments to apply tobacco-style controls to vapes, saying they are getting new users hooked on nicotine.
That could spell trouble for tobacco companies developing alternative nicotine products, as tighter restrictions and a growing awareness of health risks squeeze their businesses.
Philip Morris, the biggest tobacco company by market value, has led the shift to smoking alternatives, helping its price:earnings ratio — the basic measure of company valuations — rise substantially more than its rivals.
It also means it has the most to lose if tough regulations extend to nicotine products more broadly, said Pieter Fourie, manager of Sanlam’s Global High Quality Fund, which holds tobacco stocks.
"Maybe that advantage doesn’t remain," he said of Philip Morris’ higher valuation, adding that the investment case for companies such Imperial Brands would be less affected by such changes.
Imperial reset its strategy in 2021 to focus on its core tobacco business, lowering its aspirations for new nicotine products after missing several sales targets and also losing market share in its core cigarette division.
Rapid shifts unlikely
BAT is investing heavily in alternative products, focused on vaping and oral nicotine, and targets 50% of its revenue from thsse by 2035. Philip Morris’ target is two-thirds of net revenue from "smoke-free" products by 2030.
Philip Morris has poured the vast majority of about $10.5bn it has invested in "smoke-free" products into heated tobacco products, where devices heat up tobacco without burning it, in an attempt to avoid harmful chemicals produced via combustion.
The WHO’s vape recommendations come ahead of a biennial conference for 183 governments party to a global tobacco control treaty, set for next year, where countries are set to discuss new nicotine products including vapes and heated tobacco.
The UN agency has no authority over national nicotine regulations and only provides guidance. While the treaty is binding, it’s unlikely governments party to it will adopt new rules on alternatives as part of the agreement any time soon. That’s because the treaty is developed by consensus, and governments have different views on how to approach the new nicotine products.
The UK has put vapes at the heart of public health efforts to reduce the death and disease caused by smoking. Elsewhere, in large markets such as India, vapes and heated tobacco products are banned altogether.
Countries that do adopt WHO guidance voluntarily tend to do so at different speeds, said Brett Cooper, managing partner at equity research firm Consumer Edge. That makes fast, global shifts in regulating new nicotine products unlikely.
Still, any moves towards stricter regulations put tobacco companies at a disadvantage, Cooper said, while caution from the WHO makes it harder for them to lobby for more favourable regulations globally.
Reduced compatition
Cooper and Fourie both pointed out that consumer demand for nicotine is unlikely to fade any time soon.
"Unless you actually make nicotine a banned substance, then these companies have a future market opportunity," said Steve Clayton, head of equity funds at Hargeaves Lansdown, which holds tobacco company stocks.
Controlling new nicotine products has also proven difficult in many nations. In the US, manufacturers from China have flooded the market with illegal, flavoured vapes in recent years, capitalising on poor enforcement after regulators tried to clamp down on e-cigarettes.
Australia, where vapers need a prescription to buy nicotine-containing e-cigarettes, has also struggled with a flood of illegal products.
That has left tobacco companies competing with an onslaught of smaller players that often flout the rules.
Clayton and Chris Beckett, head of research at Quilter Cheviot, another tobacco investor, said more regulations — with proper enforcement — could actually give the major tobacco companies an advantage. It would raise barriers to entry and reduce competition, helping tobacco companies replicate the advantages they have with cigarettes, Beckett said, including the ability to charge high prices.
"Translate a similar sort of environment from combustible cigarettes to vaping and heated tobacco, and you end up with incumbent Big Tobacco having very large market shares and a very profitable business," Beckett said.
Big Tobacco under fire as WHO targets vaping
Organisation seeks wants governments to apply tobacco-style controls to nicotine-based products
London — Big tobacco firms, including Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco (BAT), shifting to other nicotine products have the most to lose if tobacco alternatives face the same rules as cigarettes, according to investors and analysts.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday urged governments to apply tobacco-style controls to vapes, saying they are getting new users hooked on nicotine.
That could spell trouble for tobacco companies developing alternative nicotine products, as tighter restrictions and a growing awareness of health risks squeeze their businesses.
Philip Morris, the biggest tobacco company by market value, has led the shift to smoking alternatives, helping its price:earnings ratio — the basic measure of company valuations — rise substantially more than its rivals.
It also means it has the most to lose if tough regulations extend to nicotine products more broadly, said Pieter Fourie, manager of Sanlam’s Global High Quality Fund, which holds tobacco stocks.
"Maybe that advantage doesn’t remain," he said of Philip Morris’ higher valuation, adding that the investment case for companies such Imperial Brands would be less affected by such changes.
Imperial reset its strategy in 2021 to focus on its core tobacco business, lowering its aspirations for new nicotine products after missing several sales targets and also losing market share in its core cigarette division.
Rapid shifts unlikely
BAT is investing heavily in alternative products, focused on vaping and oral nicotine, and targets 50% of its revenue from thsse by 2035. Philip Morris’ target is two-thirds of net revenue from "smoke-free" products by 2030.
Philip Morris has poured the vast majority of about $10.5bn it has invested in "smoke-free" products into heated tobacco products, where devices heat up tobacco without burning it, in an attempt to avoid harmful chemicals produced via combustion.
The WHO’s vape recommendations come ahead of a biennial conference for 183 governments party to a global tobacco control treaty, set for next year, where countries are set to discuss new nicotine products including vapes and heated tobacco.
The UN agency has no authority over national nicotine regulations and only provides guidance. While the treaty is binding, it’s unlikely governments party to it will adopt new rules on alternatives as part of the agreement any time soon. That’s because the treaty is developed by consensus, and governments have different views on how to approach the new nicotine products.
The UK has put vapes at the heart of public health efforts to reduce the death and disease caused by smoking. Elsewhere, in large markets such as India, vapes and heated tobacco products are banned altogether.
Countries that do adopt WHO guidance voluntarily tend to do so at different speeds, said Brett Cooper, managing partner at equity research firm Consumer Edge. That makes fast, global shifts in regulating new nicotine products unlikely.
Still, any moves towards stricter regulations put tobacco companies at a disadvantage, Cooper said, while caution from the WHO makes it harder for them to lobby for more favourable regulations globally.
Reduced compatition
Cooper and Fourie both pointed out that consumer demand for nicotine is unlikely to fade any time soon.
"Unless you actually make nicotine a banned substance, then these companies have a future market opportunity," said Steve Clayton, head of equity funds at Hargeaves Lansdown, which holds tobacco company stocks.
Controlling new nicotine products has also proven difficult in many nations. In the US, manufacturers from China have flooded the market with illegal, flavoured vapes in recent years, capitalising on poor enforcement after regulators tried to clamp down on e-cigarettes.
Australia, where vapers need a prescription to buy nicotine-containing e-cigarettes, has also struggled with a flood of illegal products.
That has left tobacco companies competing with an onslaught of smaller players that often flout the rules.
Clayton and Chris Beckett, head of research at Quilter Cheviot, another tobacco investor, said more regulations — with proper enforcement — could actually give the major tobacco companies an advantage. It would raise barriers to entry and reduce competition, helping tobacco companies replicate the advantages they have with cigarettes, Beckett said, including the ability to charge high prices.
"Translate a similar sort of environment from combustible cigarettes to vaping and heated tobacco, and you end up with incumbent Big Tobacco having very large market shares and a very profitable business," Beckett said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
BAT writes down value of US brands by €25bn
BAT burns, Rupert’s Reinet catches the smoke
SA’s multiple crises slam the brakes on GDP
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.