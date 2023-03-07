Pentagon chief makes unannounced trip to Iraq

Fed chair Jerome Powell due to make announcement that is likely to signal the direction of US interest rates
Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle lacks the requisite boldness to turn our governance misfortunes around
The minister says rather than overlapping, the mineral resources & energy, public enterprises and electricity ministries will complement each other
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new changes to the cabinet including two new ministries this week.
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
The decrease in GDP marks the sharpest contraction since the third quarter of 2021, reflecting the effect of load-shedding
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Visit aims to show the US is committed to keeping a military presence in the country to advise on fight against militants
It will be almost impossible for any nation outside the big three to challenge for the top Test ranking
Red Bull were so dominant in Formula One's Bahrain season-opener that Mercedes rival George Russell suggested they could win every race this year.
Baghdad – US defence secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced trip to Iraq on Tuesday in a visit that a senior US defence official said was aimed at showing that Washington was committed to keeping its military presence there nearly 20 years after the US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein.
The 2003 invasion killed tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians and led to instability that eventually paved the way for the rise of Islamic State militants after the US withdrew its forces in 2011.
Austin, the most senior official in President Joe Biden’s administration to visit Iraq, was the last commanding general of US forces there after the invasion.
“I’m here to reaffirm the US-Iraq strategic partnership as we move towards a more secure, stable and sovereign Iraq,” Austin said.
The US has 2,500 troops in Iraq – and an additional 900 in Syria – to help advise and assist local troops in combating Islamic State militants, who had seized large swathes of territory in 2014 in both countries.
“What [Iraqis] will hear from him is commitment to retaining our force presence, but it’s not just about the military instrument. The US is broadly interested in a strategic partnership with the government of Iraq,” the defence official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters.
Islamic State is far from the formidable force it once was, but militant cells often operating independently have survived across parts of northern Iraq and northeastern Syria.
The trip is also about supporting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani’s push back against Iranian influence in the country.
Iranian-backed militia in Iraq have occasionally targeted US forces and its embassy in Baghdad with rockets. The US and Iran came close to full-blown conflict in 2020 after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ top commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike.
“I think Iraqi leaders share our interest in Iraq not becoming a playground for conflict between the US and Iran,” the official said.
Austin will meet Sudani as well as the president of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, amid a long-running dispute over budget transfers and oil revenue sharing between the national government and Kurdish government.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Pentagon chief makes unannounced trip to Iraq
Visit aims to show the US is committed to keeping a military presence in the country to advise on fight against militants
Baghdad – US defence secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced trip to Iraq on Tuesday in a visit that a senior US defence official said was aimed at showing that Washington was committed to keeping its military presence there nearly 20 years after the US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein.
The 2003 invasion killed tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians and led to instability that eventually paved the way for the rise of Islamic State militants after the US withdrew its forces in 2011.
Austin, the most senior official in President Joe Biden’s administration to visit Iraq, was the last commanding general of US forces there after the invasion.
“I’m here to reaffirm the US-Iraq strategic partnership as we move towards a more secure, stable and sovereign Iraq,” Austin said.
The US has 2,500 troops in Iraq – and an additional 900 in Syria – to help advise and assist local troops in combating Islamic State militants, who had seized large swathes of territory in 2014 in both countries.
“What [Iraqis] will hear from him is commitment to retaining our force presence, but it’s not just about the military instrument. The US is broadly interested in a strategic partnership with the government of Iraq,” the defence official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters.
Islamic State is far from the formidable force it once was, but militant cells often operating independently have survived across parts of northern Iraq and northeastern Syria.
The trip is also about supporting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani’s push back against Iranian influence in the country.
Iranian-backed militia in Iraq have occasionally targeted US forces and its embassy in Baghdad with rockets. The US and Iran came close to full-blown conflict in 2020 after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ top commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike.
“I think Iraqi leaders share our interest in Iraq not becoming a playground for conflict between the US and Iran,” the official said.
Austin will meet Sudani as well as the president of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, amid a long-running dispute over budget transfers and oil revenue sharing between the national government and Kurdish government.
Reuters
How culpable is the West in conflict with Islam?
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: When photographs are all we can offer the dead and dying
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: BBC raid shows India is immune to the glare of the West
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Iraq starts enforcing 2016 alcohol ban
Russian foreign minister Lavrov accuses US of hypocrisy
SIMON BARBER: Putin-backing SA at odds with citizens over new world order
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.