Investors are also braced for the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting
SA’s deep reliance on coal must be taken into account as the country meets its international commitments to move away from fossil fuels and on to alternative energy
Lead investigator Mandla Mtolo was asked why he did not file exhibits presented in the case in the evidence room available at all high courts
The ANC’s highest decision-making body met on Monday in a special sitting to elect new heads of subcommittees
CEO Fleetwood Grobler says the ‘mixed results’ were supported by higher oil prices, but offset by operational difficulties in the mining and synfuels operations
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Government hopes offshore financial centre in Victoria Falls will attract foreign investment
Leaders who need their jobs tend to play it safe, but those who believe they’ve got nothing to lose can be dangerous and effective
Mid-month data suggests more than R1 per litre hike for petrol
“I am confident that the Lord is at work here,” said former US secretary of state and CIA director Mike Pompeo last week. Pompeo, a probable 2024 presidential candidate, was affirming the US’s unwavering support for Israel as that country steps up military operations, which have already killed dozens of Palestinian civilians this year.
His message was not surprising, but — as an antithetical mirror of the stance of fundamentalists among Muslims — its religious burnishing jarred. What are the roots of such feelings? Rather than simply assuming a state of perpetual hostility between Western nations and the Muslim world, perhaps we can try to understand the genealogy of the oldest conflict in history. ..
BIG READ
How culpable is the West in conflict with Islam?
To start dissipating hatreds, it’s vital to understand the roots of the oldest conflict in history
