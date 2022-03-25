World

WATCH: ‘Putin inflation’ a new challenge for Zimbabwe

Foreigners are investing more in Zimbabwe

25 March 2022 - 00:09
Zimbabwean finance minister Mthuli Ncube. Picture: REUTERS
The fallout from the war in Ukraine is rippling through Africa, with commodity and food prices shooting higher on fears of supply shortages. In Zimbabwe, inflation hit 66% in February, posing new challenges as the country tries to boost foreign investment. In an exclusive interview, Mthuli Ncube, Zimbabwe’s finance minister speaks with Yousef Gamal El-Din and Manus Cranny. 

