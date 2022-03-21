National / Labour Era of foreign workers on SA mines is drawing to a close Mines are phasing out use of foreigners B L Premium

About 30,000 foreign migrant workers are expected to have left the mining industry through natural attrition by 2030, leaving just 5,000.

This would bring the industry in line with the government’s objectives in the draft national labour migration policy, which proposes to introduce quotas for foreign workers. The draft policy, which was released for public comment recently by the department of employment & labour, was formulated in the context of growing hostility to foreign nationals, who have increasingly been blamed for SA’s 35% unemployment rate...