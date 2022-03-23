National Extent of SA’s financial aid — from Cuba to Zimbabwe While recent developments have caught the public’s attention, it is not the first donation SA has made to Cuba, nor the biggest

The confirmation that SA planned to send Cuba R50m in aid to combat hunger caused by US sanctions has met fierce criticism — so much so that lobby group AfriForum has managed to obtain an interdict against the decision.

While the recent developments have caught the public’s attention, it is not the first donation SA has made to Cuba, nor the biggest...