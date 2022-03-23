Zimbabwe and Rwanda lift PPC as SA home improvement boom wanes
Cement sales growth in SA have been more sedate in the year to end-March, but remain above pre-Covid-19 levels
23 March 2022 - 07:52
Africa’s largest cement maker, PPC, says robust demand in Rwanda and Zimbabwe helped increase sales in its year to end-March, while its SA growth is under some pressure due to the waning demand for home improvement.
Group cement sales are expected to increase by between 4% and 8% to end-March, PPC said in an update, with SA and Botswana registering more subdued growth of up to 3%, though this is still above pre-pandemic levels...
