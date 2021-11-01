China’s Xi set to address COP26 in written statement

Shanghai — Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on Monday in the form of a written statement, according to an official schedule.

Xi’s statement will be uploaded to the official conference website after addresses by world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and President Emmanuel Macron of France.

According to the list of speakers released by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Xi is the only leader to address the first part of the high-level segment for heads of state and government in a written statement.

China is the world’s biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions, making it a key player at COP26, the latest round of talks aimed at strengthening the fight against global warming, which got under way on Sunday.