World leaders hail SA’s landmark green deal
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls agreement ‘a game-changing partnership’
02 November 2021 - 15:22
In a move acclaimed by world leaders on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA had secured a commitment of R130bn of highly concessional climate financing from developed countries and the EU, to help SA move away from coal to cleaner forms of energy.
The resources are explicitly intended to assist Eskom to close down its coal power stations before the end of their normal life-span, to assist Eskom to build a renewable energy sector and to expand and upgrade the transmission grid to enable connections of new renewable energy plants...
