The sad relics of life before the pandemic as people go back to work

“That was really a punch in the gut,” she said. “Our year just went from all of these exciting events that we were thrilled about. They were going to be great.” She took a moment and reflected: “And here they are just sitting in a pile of garbage.”

Michael Arciero, an investment banking analyst at Oppenheimer, said he rediscovered six dress shirts in a dry cleaning bag at his desk at the company’s downtown Manhattan office. Winter coats still hung on the backs of chairs.

There’s a digital component to the time capsule as well. Some workers have booted up their work computers to find the same internet tabs open from when they left, including some painful reminders of the different mindset at the time. One Microsoft employee who recently went in to pick things up found he had a page open from March that referred to “15 days to slow the spread of coronavirus”.

“Honestly, it was a little sad,” said Ryan Mahan, a student programming director at Western New England University who returned to work for the first time last week. The latest copy of the student newspaper was on a table, featuring a photo of Swedish pop star Zara Larsson, who was set to headline a campus concert that ended up being cancelled. The day after publication, students were sent home for the semester.

Rebecca Buckman, vice-president of marketing communications at venture-capital firm Battery Ventures, went back into the company’s San Francisco office for the first time in July. Two yellowed newspapers from March sat on a table in the reception area, capturing the moment the virus crisis delved into chaos in the US. “It was a little bit eerie,” Buckman said. “People had just left things. There was still food in the fridge. But the most striking thing was the newspapers.”

Some are finding food and drink that was left behind during their hasty exit, including dried up tea bags and expired milk. Then there are the dead office plants, a casualty of the sudden abandonment.

Lewis Parker, a strategy director at a communication agency in London, found notes on his desk from a business trip he took to Romania in March a few days before lockdowns began, and a book left out with the page he’d been on still cornered. “Even though it was only at the start of March, it felt like a lifetime ago,” he said. “It felt incredibly abnormal to be back after so many months of home working.”

Tony Knopp, CEO of Los Angeles-based software company TicketManager, sent his 70 employees home in March. He’s been coming in to collect the mail and keep things running. He now parks right by the front doors each day, a luxury in LA

“It feels like ‘I Am Legend’ or ‘The Walking Dead’,” Knopp said. “It’s very apocalyptic. If I don’t go in for a few days, I open the door and it pushes a stack of mail. And nothing moves. Whatever I need, I grab from someone else’s desk. We’ve run out of batteries, so now I just go to another desk and grab batteries out of their keyboard.”

Nick Case, director of athletic video communications at Charleston Southern University, first returned to the office in May after months away. His dry-erase board was covered with a busy March sports schedule, with events for basketball, softball, baseball, track and field, and tennis.

A large sign covered the calendar, printed by one of the last people in the office, declaring: “Sports Are Canceled”.

“It felt like a different world,” Case said. “The warmth and energy that comes from having all our people there was gone.”

