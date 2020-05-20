World

Monkeys reinfected with Covid-19 display immunity, two studies show

Researchers infected nine monkeys with Covid-19. When they recovered, the team exposed them to the virus again and the animals did not get sick

20 May 2020 - 16:41 Julie Steenhuysen
In this file photo taken on April 29, 2020, an engineer looks at monkey kidney cells as he makes a test on an experimental vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus inside the Cells Culture Room laboratory at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing. Picture: NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP
In this file photo taken on April 29, 2020, an engineer looks at monkey kidney cells as he makes a test on an experimental vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus inside the Cells Culture Room laboratory at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing. Picture: NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP

Chicago, US — Two studies in monkeys published on Wednesday offer some of the first scientific evidence that surviving Covid-19 may result in immunity from reinfection, a positive sign that vaccines under development may succeed, US researchers said on Wednesday.

Although scientists have assumed that antibodies produced in response to the new coronavirus virus are protective, there has been scant scientifically rigorous evidence to back that up.

In one of the new studies, researchers infected nine monkeys with Covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. After they recovered, the team exposed them to the virus again and the animals did not get sick.

The findings suggest that they “do develop natural immunity that protects against re-exposure,” said Dr Dan Barouch, a researcher at the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Harvard's Beth Israel Deaconness Medical Center in Boston, whose studies were published in the journal Science.

“It's very good news,” Barouch said.

Several research teams have released papers — many of them not reviewed by other scientists — suggesting that a vaccine against the virus would be effective in animals.

In the second study, Barouch and colleagues tested 25 monkeys with six prototype vaccines to see if antibodies produced in response were protective.

They then exposed these monkeys and 10 control animals to SARS-CoV-2, the official name of the novel coronavirus.

All of the control animals showed high degrees of virus in their noses and lungs, but in the vaccinated animals, “we saw a substantial degree of protection,” Barouch said. Eight of the vaccinated animals were completely protected.

These studies, which have been peer reviewed, do not prove that humans develop immunity or how long it might last, but they are reassuring.

“These data will be seen as a welcome scientific advance,” Barouch said.

Reuters

Fosun’s founder awaits approval for vaccine testing in China

Billionaire Guo Guangchang, with German partner BioNTech, says early stage results should be available soon
World
1 day ago

TIM HARFORD: Serological surveys are vital for determining end of lockdown

Despite cynicism about its accuracy, carefully gathered statistical information can save lives
Opinion
1 week ago

Sweden and every other country unlikely to reach herd immunity, state epidemiologist warns

Anders Tegnell suggests the higher infection rate in care homes for the elderly in Sweden is the main reason it has had more deaths than its ...
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: An old vaccine may be worth a new look

BCG remains a pillar of TB containment worldwide, and Australia is now considering it for Covid-19 medical staff
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
‘Reckless’ Trump is taking anti-malaria drug ...
World / Americas
2.
EU warns of Chinese takeovers amid staggered ...
World
3.
Risk managers brace for lengthy global recession
World
4.
Main points made at the WHO assembly the US ...
World
5.
Rift widens between Australia and China over ...
World

Related Articles

BCG vaccine trial worth a try in Africa, says professor

National

LA TIMES: Vaccine safety as important as speed

Opinion

LETTER: Global co-operation and IP protection will aid search for vaccines

Opinion / Letters

‘Reckless’ Trump is taking anti-malaria drug despite medical warnings

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.