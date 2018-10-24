CNN building, Clintons and Obamas receive suspicious packages

New York/Washington — Federal authorities are investigating suspicious packages sent to former US president Barack Obama and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — as well as the CNN New York bureau — the US Secret Service and a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The suspicious packages sent to the two top Democrats, as well as a bomb sent to one of their major donors, George Soros, come roughly two weeks ahead of the high-stakes November 6 mid-term election that will determine whether Republicans maintain control of the US Congress in a nation that has become deeply polarised.

The package to Clinton was found late on Tuesday while the one addressed to Obama was found early on Wednesday, both during routine mail screenings, the Secret Service said. Neither Obama nor Clinton were not at risk, they added.

The White House, in a statement, condemned the attempted attacks on Obama and Clinton. “These terrorising acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said. “The US Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

The FBI said it was investigating the packages. “The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

The package addressed to Clinton at her home in the New York suburb of Chappaqua was an explosive device, the New York Times reported. A small bomb was found earlier this week at the home of billionaire liberal donor Soros in the New York City suburb of Katonah, about 16km from the Clintons’ home.

“Nothing made it to their home,” Bill Clinton’s spokesperson said in an e-mail. A spokesperson for Hillary Clinton referred queries to the Secret Service statement. A spokesperson for the Obamas declined to comment.

The Time Warner Building in New York City was evacuated on Wednesday morning after a suspicious package, which had been mailed, was found in the CNN mail room, New York police and CNN said.

It was not immediately known whether the package found in the CNN mail room was similar to suspicious packages sent to the homes of Obama and Clinton.

The NYPD said the package to CNN was reported to police at 9.53am local time on Wednesday.

CNN, labeled the “mainstream liberal media” by proponents of the political right in the US, announced on its screens on Wednesday that it had evacuated its New York building over a suspicious package similar to those addressed to the two former high-ranking Democrats and their donor.

