EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: George Soros says now is a ‘painful moment’ in history
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Western Cape premier Helen Zille once again has feathers flying in the Twittersphere.
According to ANC top six member Ace Magashule, wanting President Jacob Zuma to step down makes you "factional" and "populist".
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The Gupta brothers’ influence on the government resulted in Glynnis Breytenbach losing her job as head of the specialised commercial crimes unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), for pursuing the case of Imperial Crown Trading’s attempt to steal mining rights from Kumba Iron Ore. Stuart Theobald argues it is important this dormant saga return to the spotlight.
"I find the current moment in history rather painful," George Soros said in a speech at Davos. "Open societies are in crisis, and various forms of dictatorships and mafia states, exemplified by Putin’s Russia, are on the rise."
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Woolworths executives stand to benefit from the retailer writing down the value of Australian department store chain David Jones by R7bn, thanks to a change in its remuneration policy.
On Tuesday, Eskom will publish its delayed interim financial results after convincing funders it is on course to fix corporate governance and purge those accused of corruption in its top ranks.
Zapiro's cartoon @SundayTimesZA (28 January 2018) on #estinadiaryproject #StateCaptureProbe #Guptas #AceMagashule #MozebenziZwane pic.twitter.com/bTtPLvC1r1— Zapiro (@zapiro) January 29, 2018
Facial bones older than 174,000 years in cave in Israel causes scientists to rethink the timeline for human migration @AFP https://t.co/czXRSROCeU pic.twitter.com/r29gu63IQb— AFPgraphics (@AFPgraphics) January 26, 2018
