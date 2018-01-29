Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: George Soros says now is a ‘painful moment’ in history

29 January 2018 - 12:16 Robert Laing
George Soros, billionaire and founder of Soros Fund Management. Picture: BLOOMBERG/JASON ALDEN
George Soros, billionaire and founder of Soros Fund Management. Picture: BLOOMBERG/JASON ALDEN

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Western Cape premier Helen Zille once again has feathers flying in the Twittersphere.

According to ANC top six member Ace Magashule, wanting President Jacob Zuma to step down makes you "factional" and "populist".

In my opinion

Matters of debate

The Gupta brothers’ influence on the government resulted in Glynnis Breytenbach losing her job as head of the specialised commercial crimes unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), for pursuing the case of Imperial Crown Trading’s attempt to steal mining rights from Kumba Iron Ore. Stuart Theobald argues it is important this dormant saga return to the spotlight.

"I find the current moment in history rather painful," George Soros said in a speech at Davos. "Open societies are in crisis, and various forms of dictatorships and mafia states, exemplified by Putin’s Russia, are on the rise."

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Woolworths executives stand to benefit from the retailer writing down the value of Australian department store chain David Jones by R7bn, thanks to a change in its remuneration policy.

On Tuesday, Eskom will publish its delayed interim financial results after convincing funders it is on course to fix corporate governance and purge those accused of corruption in its top ranks.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very visual

Graph of the day

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
TIM COHEN: Soros reminds Davos of slippery slopes
Opinion / Columnists
2.
AYABONGA CAWE: When real concerns are manipulated ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Bathabile Dlamini: the impossible PR ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: How the Zondo inquiry offers hope
Opinion / Editorials
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Hawks should dig out case ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.