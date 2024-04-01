Sundowns’ focus is on Richards Bay, says coach

Dickson Nickson Job of Young Africans challenges Lucas Ribeiro of Sundowns during the Caf Champions League quarterfinal, first leg match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar Es Salam, Tanzania, on Saturday. Picture: WEAM MOSTAFA/ BACKPAGEPIX
With everything to do for Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Young Africans in Pretoria on Friday, coach Rulani Mokwena’s immediate focus is on the Premier Soccer League match against Richards Bay at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (7.30pm).
Sundowns were held to a goalless draw by Young Africans in the first leg at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam on Saturday, but Mokwena said they would start worrying about the preparations for the second leg after the league match.
The Brazilians are looking to stretch their lead at the top of the log table to 49 points when they host the struggling Natal Rich Boyz and Mokwena said the focus should be firmly on that before thinking of the second leg, where he is optimistic they will advance to the semifinal.
“Of course, I will see Sundowns in the next round. I’m very confident about that” Mokwena said.
“The plan is to get home safely now, rest, drink lots of water, sleep, analyse the game and then prepare for Richards Bay.”
Mokwena admitted they have to be better against Richards Bay and Young Africans in the return leg on Friday, as he felt they were not at their best on Saturday.
“We knew regardless of the scoreline, we had to win in Pretoria and I think that remains the same,” he said. “Let’s see how we go and try to improve in the second leg.”
Fixtures
Tuesday: Sundowns vs Bay, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm); AmaZulu vs Polokwane, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm); Sekhukhune vs CPT City, Peter Mokaba Stadium 7.30pm; Chiefs vs Stellenbosch, FNB (7.30pm).
Wednesday: Swallows v Pirates, Dobsonville (7.30pm); Arrows vs SuperSport, Mpumalanga (7.30pm); Chippa vs Spurs, Nelson Mandela Bay (7.30pm); Galaxy vs Royal, Mbombela (7.30pm).
Saturday: Chippa vs Chiefs, Buffalo City, (3pm); Bay vs Swallows, King Zwelithini (3pm); Pirates vs Arrows, Orlando (5.30pm); Stellenbosch vs Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (8pm); SuperSport vs Galaxy, Lucas Moripe (8pm).
Sunday: CPT City vs AmaZulu, Cape Town (3pm); Royal vs Polokwane, Harry Gwala (3pm).
