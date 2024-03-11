Striker Khanyisa Mayo in action for Cape Town City on Sunday. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos included Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo in his 23-man squad announced on Monday for March’s two friendlies in Algeria.
Mayo has been overlooked for some time by Broos, including in the squad that won the bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast in February, despite being among the Premier Soccer League’s top scorers last season and this campaign.
Mayo was named in Broos’ final squad after not being named in the 32-player preliminary combination announced on Friday.
In February Broos indicated Mayo was being left out because he felt he needed to progress in his game.
Bafana will participate in the Fifa Series international friendlies pilot project in Algeria, which runs from March 18 to 26. They will meet Andorra at Stade du 19 Mai 1956 in Annaba on March 21 and Algeria at Stade de Nelson Mandela in Algiers on March 26.
Kaizer Chiefs’ in-form goalkeeper, Bruce Bvuma, and former Amakhosi defender Siyabonga Ngezana, who now turns out for FCSB in Romania, retained their places from the preliminary squad.
Broos said in February he had been impressed with the footage of Ngezana’s form in Europe.
Midfielders Goodman Mosele of Chippa United and Grant Margeman of SuperSport United and forwards Mlondi Mbanjwa (AmaZulu), Elias Mokwana (Sekhukhune United) and Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC) are other interesting inclusions.
CT City's Khanyisa Mayo in Bafana squad for friendlies in Algeria
In the past coach Hugo Broos overlooked the striker, saying he needed time to develop
