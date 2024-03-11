Planet42 secures R300m in funding from Standard Bank
The latest facility from Standard Bank is the first that the group has secured in local currency
11 March 2024 - 16:06
Car subscription service Planet42 has received R300m in new funding from Standard Bank, the company said on Monday.
The funding consists of R50m in equity and a R250m credit facility, which the Naspers-backed company says will allow it to buy more cars and build on the more than 20,000 vehicles it has provided to customers in recent years...
